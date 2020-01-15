Left Menu
Two college students arrested for abduction and rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl

  • Berhampur
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:10 IST
Two college students arrested for abduction and rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl
Two college students were arrested on Wednesday for the alleged abduction and rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl at a village in Odishas Ganjam district, police said. The incident took place five days ago and the arrests were made on the basis of the statement by the class seven student, which was recorded before a magistrate, the police said.

A complaint had been lodged by a relative of the girl, Berhampur superintendent of police Pinak Mishra said adding, "We are verifying the complaint and the girl's statement, the SP said. Medical examinations of the girl and the accused have been conducted and their clothes sent for test, the police said.

According to the statement of the survivor, the accused duo had taken her to a nearby bush, tied her hands with her dupatta and gave some laced drinks after which she became unconscious, police said adding that when she came to, the girl realized she had been sexually assaulted. The two college students have been arrested under different sections of the IPC and POCSO, the police added.

