Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for wife's murder in Ghaziabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:12 IST
Man arrested for wife's murder in Ghaziabad

Police have arrested a man who had allegedly staged a robbery with an intention to kill his wife as he was having an extra-marital affair with his sister-in-law, officials said here on Wednesday. The incident had taken place at a house near Mewati Chowk of Behta Hazipur under the Loni police station on the night intervening January 11 and 12.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said Asif planned the robbery to kill his wife due to relations with his sister-in-law. During investigation, police monitored around 100 CCTV footage, the officer said. He said Asif had hired three people to eliminate his wife Samreen (35).

"I had an extra-marital affair with the younger sister of my wife due to which I planned to kill my pregnant wife," Asif reportedly told police. According to police, Asif told them that he wanted to keep his sister-in-law with him on the pretext of looking after his one-year-old son Taimoor, daughter Nameera (7) and elder son Aatif (12).

"I had contacted two quacks--Ravinder and Sandeep--and paid them Rs 30,000 to poison my wife but they failed," Asif reportedly told police. Later, both introduce Asif to Sunil, who was a hardcore criminal and was imprisoned several times for committing heinous crimes, police said.

According to police, Asif confessed that Samreen was strangled to death. "I was held hostage as per planning at gunpoint due to which my brother-in-law Zunaid (14) and son Aatif took it as real," Asif told police.

Police have arrested Asif under Sections 120-B and 302 of the IPC. The quacks have been arrested under Section 120-B of the IPC while Sunil and his two accomplices are still at large.

They would also be nabbed soon, the SSP added. RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow notch record highs ahead of signing of trade deal

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes set new record highs on Wednesday on a positive tone around trade talks with China from Trump administration officials ahead of the signing of an initial deal later in the day. The three main Wall Street...

Venezuela's Guaido to hold parliament session outside of congress after deputies attacked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will not hold a scheduled parliamentary session in the national congress on Wednesday, after armed civilians attacked a convoy carrying several of his allies to the parliament building.Instead, Guaid...

France urges all sides to back Libya ceasefire ahead of Berlin conference

Frances foreign minister said on Wednesday that efforts by Russia to broker a ceasefire between warring factions in Libya had been inconclusive and urged all parties, including foreign backers, to support a ceasefire before key talks on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020