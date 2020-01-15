Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar holds meetings with Russian foreign minister, B'desh information minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:20 IST
Jaishankar holds meetings with Russian foreign minister, B'desh information minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of bilateral meetings with several foreign dignitaries, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. In his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar held a detailed exchange of views on key regional and international issues, including the situation relating to Iran, Syria and Libya.

Lavrov briefed Jaishankar on priorities for Russia as current chair of BRICS and the SCO whose summit meetings would be held in Russia in July. Jaishankar accepted Lavrov's invitation to participate in the next RIC meeting to be hosted by Russia, the MEA said in a statement.

The ministers also reviewed key issues in various areas of India-Russia bilateral cooperation, including implementation of decisions taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok in September last year. Jaishankar also met Mahmud and held discussions on furthering connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

"Pleased to meet Bangladesh Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud. Good to note that our initiatives on media are being taken forward. A good discussion on furthering connectivity," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Jaishankar also met Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and held discussions on digital cooperation and global issues.

"Warmly welcomed FM @UrmasReinsalu of Estonia. A very productive conversation on digital cooperation and global issues. Look forward to our working together," he said in another tweet. He also met a delegation from the US and spoke about opportunities for further cooperation.

"Received the US delegates at #Raisina2020: Deputy NSA Matthew Pottinger, @LisaCurtisHF, @State_SCA Alice Wells. Spoke about our shared agenda and opportunities for further cooperation," he said. Jaishankar also met National Security Advisor of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib and discussed the current situation and bilateral relations.

"Met Afghan NSA @hmohib. Discussed the current situation and our bilateral relations," he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team

Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 23-times Grand Slam winner, who will begin her quest to match Margar...

Audi launches crossover SUV Q8 in India at Rs 1.33 crore

German luxury car maker Audi on Wednesday entered a new segment, big sports utility vehicle-coup, in its India portfolio with the launch of crossover SUV Q8 in the domestic market, priced at Rs 1.33 crore. The BSVI-compliant crossover SUV h...

Man held for smuggling fake Indian currency from B'desh

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the DRI for allegedly smuggling fake Indian currency notes with the face value of Rs 18.75 lakh from Bangladesh, an official said on Wednesday. Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI...

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020