Man dies after being hit by escort vehicle of AP minister

A 74-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle from the state minister Taneti Vanitha's convoy lost its control and hits his two-wheeler in Bhimadole on Wednesday.

  • West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:58 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 74-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle from the state minister Taneti Vanitha's convoy lost its control and hits his two-wheeler in Bhimadole on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as K Venkatramaiah.

Bhimadole Sub Inspector K Srihari Rao said, "Vanitha was travelling on national highway towards Vijayawada. The deceased was on a two-wheeler. Both reached Bhimadole junction, where Venkatramaiah was trying to cross the road." Rao said, "When the escort vehicle blew the horn, Venkatramaiah got confused. The escort vehicle slightly hit him from the right side. While he was falling down, the car driver saw him and in an attempt to skip hitting the old man, the driver hit the divider. However, Venkatramaiah lost his life in the accident."

The minister and others are safe, and no other person was injured. A case is registered in the incident and further investigation is underway, said the police sub-inspector. (ANI)

