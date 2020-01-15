Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized in UP's Mathura

Liquor worth over Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a truck near the Mahuvan toll on the National Highway-22 here, police said on Wednesday. Three people have been arrested for smuggling the liquor from Haryana's Hisar, they said.

DSP Jagveer Singh Chauhan said 250 boxes of the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were hidden under bags of groundnut. The truck was being taken to Agra from the Delhi side, he said.

The number plate of the truck was also found to be fake, he added. RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.