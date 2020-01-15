Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Jallikattu' kicks off amid fanfare in TN, 62 men injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:05 IST
'Jallikattu' kicks off amid fanfare in TN, 62 men injured
Tamil Nadu's traditional bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' underway. Image Credit: IANS

'Jallikattu,' the annual bull taming event slated to be held in several parts of Tamil Nadu got off to a colourful start here on Wednesday, the Pongal day, in which 641 bulls and 607 tamers took part. As the feisty bulls, one after the other started racing towards the lengthy sporting arena from the entrance, known as 'vadivasal,' young men waiting with bated breath strained every nerve to latch on to the hump of the animals.

Interestingly, as many as 397 bulls of the total 641 that entered the arena could not be dominated by tamers and these animals emerged successful, an official told PTI. "Don't touch the horns," "many men don't chase one animal," "allow the bull to go; it has won," were among the instructions that reverberated in the arena for participants.

The Jallikattu at Avaniapuram held here today marks the start of the once a year bull taming sport in many rural and semi-urban regions of Tamil Nadu. Similar events will be held at Palamedu tomorrow and in Alanganallur on January 17 and these are among the hugely popular bull taming contests in the state.

If the participant hangs on to the hump of the bull for a determined distance, he is declared a winner and if not, the animal emerges the victor. In each of the nine rounds, about 60 to 70 participants with colour coded T-shirts and shorts took part.

Festivity marked the event and scores of spectators from the gallery craned their necks to have a glimpse of determined men trying to get the better of the animals in a matter of seconds as soon as they were released into the arena. A huge number of spectators, including many foreign tourists with cameras, were glued to the event.

Keenly watching the game, organisers quickly declared -over the public address system- if the animal or the man was the winner and the prize. The sporting arena was barricaded from the enclosures marked for spectators.

The official said medical examination of both the men and animals decided their participation. He said 62 men were injured, including 34 participants and 28 spectators, of whom eight were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

However, no bull was injured, he added. Out of the total of 730 bull tamers who were issued tokens, five were rejected for consumption of alcohol and only 607 participated in the event.

"As regards bulls, due to paucity of time only 641 could take part" and 118 could not. Eight animals were disallowed for reasons like restlessness, the official said. Elaborate security arrangements were made and access to medical facilities were made readily available.

The event was held under the supervision of a panel, led by a retired judge. A majestic and massive bull which scared participants and which was barely touched, also grabbed prizes.

Three men who successfully held on to a high number of animals - between 10 and 14 bulls- were awarded the first three prizes. Others who dominated fewer or a single animal successfully were given a variety of prizes, including vessels and silver coins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kim Kardashian shares pictures of daughter Chicago as she turns two

As Kim Kardashians beloved daughter Chicago West turned two on Wednesday, the American media personality shared unseen pictures of her daughter. The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures marking her daugh...

Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film Tanhaji tax-free in the state.The movie has already been declared as GST SGST free in Uttar Prades...

AMU postpones varsity examinations, new dates to be announced soon

The Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Wednesday postponed all varsity examinations and said new dates will be announced soon. All examinations of the University have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon, the varsity PRO Omar Sale...

Delhi polls: 7 fresh nominations on day two; total 10 candidates

Seven fresh nominations by as many candidates were filed in different assembly constituencies on Wednesday ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls, officials said. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020