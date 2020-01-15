Man behind several house break-ins held, ornaments recovered

Police have arrested a 39-year- old history-sheeter involved in several incidents of house break-ins and theft from suburban Goregaon and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh from his residence, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ganesh Gurav, had stolen the jewellery from 11 houses, the official said.

"While committing the crime, the accused used to wear a ladies gown and cover his face with a monkey cap. He was operating in Motilal Nagar, Unnat Nagar, Yashwant Nagar and neighbouring areas of Goregaon since the last one-and-a-half years," he said. "During the probe, a CCTV footage showed Gurav committing the crime wearing a ladies gown, due to which the police initially suspected that a woman was involved in the house break-in incidents," he said.

However, based on a tip-off, police laid a trap and caught him at Rajiv Gandhi garden at Mitha Nagar in Goregaon west on December 31, the official added. "During his interrogation, he told the police that he was behind at least 11 cases of house break-ins," he said.

Gurav was also involved in a 2011 murder case at Kalwa in Thaneand was arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Mumbai under the Arms Act..

