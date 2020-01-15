Bedi announces Spl honorarium to police personnel for 2019

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday directed the Home and Finance Departments to immediately disburse special honorarium to police personnel who did duty during the Parliamentary elections here in 2019. A release from here office said the Lt Governor also ordered the departments to disburse arrears of duty allowance for the Home Guards.

The government would incur an expenditure of Rs 22 crore on account of the honorarium to police personnel and disbursement of arrears of duty allowance to Home Guards. The release said the Lt Governor gave her nod to the Department of Adi Dravida and Scheduled Tribes Welfare to disburse Rs 1,000 to each adult member, which is equivalent to free garments for the beneficiaries.

A sum of Rs 13 crore is being spent under this scheme and the amount of Rs 1000 is being credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under DBT scheme. The release said the payment would benefit 1,31,938 adults of Adi Dravidars and Scheduled tribes in the Union Territory.

The Rs 1000 includes payment for Diwali festival of 2019 and the Pongal festival this year in lieu of free garments. Each family coming under the Below Poverty Line would also be paid Rs 900 through their bank accounts in lieu of free garments under a scheme of the Department of Women and Child Development, the release said.

The Lt Governor has given the nod for disbursement of Rs 12 crore under this scheme, benefitting 1.40 lakh BPL families, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.