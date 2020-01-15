Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi announces Spl honorarium to police personnel for 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:12 IST
Bedi announces Spl honorarium to police personnel for 2019

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday directed the Home and Finance Departments to immediately disburse special honorarium to police personnel who did duty during the Parliamentary elections here in 2019. A release from here office said the Lt Governor also ordered the departments to disburse arrears of duty allowance for the Home Guards.

The government would incur an expenditure of Rs 22 crore on account of the honorarium to police personnel and disbursement of arrears of duty allowance to Home Guards. The release said the Lt Governor gave her nod to the Department of Adi Dravida and Scheduled Tribes Welfare to disburse Rs 1,000 to each adult member, which is equivalent to free garments for the beneficiaries.

A sum of Rs 13 crore is being spent under this scheme and the amount of Rs 1000 is being credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under DBT scheme. The release said the payment would benefit 1,31,938 adults of Adi Dravidars and Scheduled tribes in the Union Territory.

The Rs 1000 includes payment for Diwali festival of 2019 and the Pongal festival this year in lieu of free garments. Each family coming under the Below Poverty Line would also be paid Rs 900 through their bank accounts in lieu of free garments under a scheme of the Department of Women and Child Development, the release said.

The Lt Governor has given the nod for disbursement of Rs 12 crore under this scheme, benefitting 1.40 lakh BPL families, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Three persons arrested with 3.4 kg gold at Chennai airport

Three persons were arrested with a cache of 3.4 kg gold worth Rs 1.39 crore here on Tuesday.The Commissioner of Customs recovered the haul at the Chennai airport.Further investigation is underway. ANI...

Kim Kardashian shares pictures of daughter Chicago as she turns two

As Kim Kardashians beloved daughter Chicago West turned two on Wednesday, the American media personality shared unseen pictures of her daughter. The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures marking her daugh...

Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film Tanhaji tax-free in the state.The movie has already been declared as GST SGST free in Uttar Prades...

AMU postpones varsity examinations, new dates to be announced soon

The Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Wednesday postponed all varsity examinations and said new dates will be announced soon. All examinations of the University have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon, the varsity PRO Omar Sale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020