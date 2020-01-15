PCI issues notice over Gehlot's remarks

The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued a notice to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's reported remark asking the media that if they wanted advertisements they should publish "our news". In a press conference held on December 16 last year, Gehlot allegedly said that "vigyapan chahte ho toh hamari khabar dikhao" (if you want advertisements, publish or telecast our news).

"Such statements is contrary to the values of democracy and affects the reliability and freedom of media. A notice for reply has been issued to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan in this regard," the PCI said in a release. The PCI has taken suo motu cognisance of Gehlot's "disconcerting" statement.

