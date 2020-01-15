Arrested DSP's JK police medal 'forfeited': Govt order

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday "forfeited" the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who has been arrested for helping terrorists move out of JK, an official order said.

It said the suspended officer's act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute.

According to the official order, Singh was awarded the police medal in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

