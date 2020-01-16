Police constable commits suicide by hanging from tree

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the police lines at Shamli area here, police said on Thursday.

The constable, Harender Yadav, was found hanging on Wednesday, area SP Vinit Jaiswal said, adding that he hailed from Meerut district and was posted at Shamli police lines.

The cause behind the step has not yet been ascertained, the official said. The body has been sent for postmortem and investigation is going on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.