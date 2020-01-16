Prohibitory orders imposed in Doda

Prohibitory orders were imposed as a precautionary measure in Doda district on Thursday in view of the burial of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Haroon Abbas Wani, who was killed in a gunbattle with security forces, officials said. The burial of the terrorist in underway in his native place in Furqaan Abad Ghat area of Doda.

"We have imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in Doda", Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode told PTI. The burial is underway and the situation is peaceful, he said.

Security forces on Wednesday gunned down Wani, who was allegedly behind the 2018 double murder of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet. According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, Wani was also behind the 2019 murders of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer.

Wani came from a well-educated family. An MBA graduate from Katra University, Wani used to work at a private company which he quit when he joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to his relatives, he was a brilliant student. A photo of Wani holding an AK-47 rifle had gone viral on social media in September 2018 when he joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

