States will have to implement CAA: Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said the states opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act will have to implement it. On Kerala and West Bengal chief ministers opposing the amended law, he said they were constitutionally bound to implement it.

"Citizenship is a subject of Union list. The CAA has been passed by both houses of parliament and the president has given his assent to it. The states have no choice but to implement it," Meghwal told reporters here. "The Kerala CM is saying the CAA would not be implemented, the West Bengal CM is also saying the same thing. But they will have to implement it as they have no options," he said.

On the economic slowdown the Union Minister of State for water resources said it was a transitional phase which will pass. "The economy has a cycle. It is in a transitional phase at the moment and I am sure the situation will soon turn for the better," said Meghwal who was here as a central party observer to supervise the election of state BJP president .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

