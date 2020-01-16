Car ploughs into group of devotees, kills 4, injures 7

Four women were killed and seven others were injured when a car ploughed through a group of 40 people on their way to a churchat Vallam in Thanjavur district, police said on Thursday The accident occurred on Wednesday midnight. The car from Palani hit the devotees, who were walking on service road, after the driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said.

Among the four, two died on the spot while the other two succumbed in hospital, they said. The seven injured, including the car driver, were undergoing treatment, they said.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

