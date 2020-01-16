MHA convenes meet to discuss modalities for census, NPR

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the modalities for the 2020 Census and the National Population Register (NPR), officials said. Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai will chair the meeting which will be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary and Census Directors of all states.

The meeting will discuss the modalities for the house listing phase of the census and NPR, to be carried out from April 1 to September 30, a home ministry official said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that her state will not take part in the meeting.

