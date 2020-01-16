Left Menu
Anti-CAA protesters detained at Turkman Gate

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:44 IST
Some demonstrators were detained while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Central Delhi's Turkman Gate on Thursday. The protest started from Wednesday night.

Sara Javed Chawla, one of the protestors, said police detained some of the demonstrators on Thursday morning. "I was in Khureji last night when I got to know about the protest at Turkman Gate. Several women were protesting here and I rushed to join them," Chawla said.

The shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and came out to form a human chain. The protesters said they will again come out on road in the evening.

"The shopkeepers in the area closed their shops and formed a human chain. We will come out on road in the evening and will raise slogans against the CAA and NRC," she said. Despite several attempts, senior Delhi police officials could not be contacted.

