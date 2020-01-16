Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL17 RAISINA-RAWAT States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action against states sponsoring terrorism, saying there is a need to take the bull by its horns and strike at the root cause.

DEL53 MHA-LD MERCY Nirbhaya gangrape case: LG recommends rejection of convict's mercy petition

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has recommended the Union Home Ministry to reject the mercy petition of one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case, officials said on Thursday.

DEL52 MEA-UNSC-KASHMIR China should reflect on global consensus; refrain from such actions: MEA on UNSC move

New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at China for helping Pakistan in trying to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, saying Beijing should seriously reflect on the global consensus and refrain from such actions in the future.

BOM10 GJ-RAJNATH-DEFENCE-TARGET USD 26 bn defence production turnover target by 2025: Rajnath

Surat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government has set a target of achieving a turnover of USD 26 billion by 2025 in defence production as India cannot remain dependent on arms import forever.

DEL18 OD-2NDLD DERAIL 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; 15 passengers injured

Bhubaneswar: At least 15 passengers were injured as five coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed and three more were displaced after colliding with a goods train amid heavy fog near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday, railway officials said.

DEL23 MEA-INDIA-IRAN-LD TALKS External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian FM Javad Zarif

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Thursday held extensive talks on the fast-evolving situation in the Gulf region in the wake of frayed Iran-US ties over the killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani.

DEL51 ED-LD AIRASIA ED summons Air Asia CEO Fernandes, other executives in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior executives of Air Asia including CEO Tony Fernandes next week for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Thursday.

BOM9 MH-RAUT-LD CONG Raut remark on ex-PM: Cong 'disappointed', speaks to Thackeray

Mumbai: Terming Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comment about Indira Gandhi meeting gangster Karim Lala as "wrong", Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said such remarks will not be tolerated, and conveyed their disappointment to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

DEL54 CBI-COAL CBI books Adani Enterprises, 2 ex-NCCF officers for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Adani Enterprises Ltd and former chairman of National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India and its former managing director for alleged irregularities in the award of contract for supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, officials said on Thursday.

LEGAL

LGD7 DL-COURT-LD NIRBHAYA Court directs Tihar authorities to file report on status of scheduled execution of Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday directed Tihar jail authorities to file a proper report by Friday about the status of scheduled execution of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

LGC2 JH-COURTI LALU Lalu appears before CBI court in the fifth fodder scam case

Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before a special CBI court here on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury when he was the Bihar chief minister in the 1990s.

LGD3 SC-LD PMC PMC Bank scam: SC stays HC order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to their residence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday partially stayed the Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in the multi-crore Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to their residence.

FOREIGN

FGN20 UN-INDOPAK-LD KASHMIR Pak again fails to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC; members say bilateral matter

United Nations/Islamabad: India has slammed Pakistan for repeatedly trying to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council with China's help where it failed again to find any support, with New Delhi asserting that Islamabad needs to focus on the "hard tasks" it has to address to ensure normal bilateral ties. By Yoshita Singh and Sajjad Hussain

FGN17 TRUMP-MODI-CHINA-BOOK Trump's 'woefully' poor knowledge of India, China geography leaves Modi stumped: new book

Washington: Donald Trump once left Prime Minister Narendra Modi flabbergasted after he told him that India and China didn't share a border, revealing the US President's "woefully" poor knowledge of geography, according to a new book authored by two Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalists.

FGN1 TRUMP-CHINA-TARIFF Trump refuses to roll back tariff despite Ph-1 of trade deal with China

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to roll back the massive tariff imposed on import of Chinese goods despite having succeeded to sign the first phase of a trade deal with China. By Lalit K Jha PTI RHL

