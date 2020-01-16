Man held for killing his friend, throwing body in Ganga canal in UP's Hapur

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend and throwing the body in Ganga canal in Hapur earlier this month, police said here. Gajendra, resident of Hapur, has confessed that he had strangulated Pawan Sharma and thrown his body in the canal on January 4 for not returning his Rs 1.25 lakh, they said.

The body of Sharma was found in the canal on January 6 and Simbholi police in Hapur district had cremated his body without identification. The deceased's wife Nidhi Sharma has lodged a complaint that Sharma was missing since January 4, said City superintendent of police Maneesh Mishra.

Upon interrogation, the accused said he had called Sharma to Hapur on the pretext of purchasing some medicines as the victim was an employee of an Ayurvedic company, Mishra said. The accused had strangled Sharma with a rope and thrown his body and the mobile phone in the canal, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

