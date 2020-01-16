Chhattisgarh Assembly ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota

Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday unanimously ratified the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the House was held to ratify the bill, passed by Parliament on December 11.

Earlier in the day, the opposition BJP and Ajit Jogi- led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) boycotted the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey in the House. BJP leaders said the session should have been extended like in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh where a two- day special session has been convened on January 16-17.

"We can't be part of such a practice, that breaks the established tradition of the House. So we decided to boycott the Governors address," former chief minister Raman Singh said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

