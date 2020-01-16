Haryana construction workers to avail free travel in state buses

Construction workers in Haryana will soon be able to travel for free between their homes and places of work in state transport buses. Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the government will provide bus passes, the cost of which will be borne by the state, to construction workers to commute between their residences and work places in state transport buses.

He was chairing the 19th meeting of 'The Haryana Building and Others Construction Works Welfare Board' in Gurugram, a press release issued here said. It was decided in the meeting that the scheme will be named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana' and the cost of the workers' travel in the public transport will be taken care of the the Board.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed the officials of the Labour Department to outline modalities in consultation with Transport Department officials. He also directed the state's Women and Child Development Department to run a campaign to spread awareness about sanitary napkins and hygiene among women workers, the release said.

He also directed the labour department officials to explore possibilities of installing Sanitary Napkin Dispensing Machines for women workers. In the meeting, it was decided that the government will give Rs 1,01,000 in two installments for the marriages of labourers' daughters. The first installment will be of Rs 50,000 which will be released before the wedding while the remaining amount will be given after the marriage ceremony.

