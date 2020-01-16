HP Cabinet gives approval for filling up 819 posts in Elementary Education Dept

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to fill up 819 posts of various categories in the Elementary Education Department, an official spokesperson said. The approval was given in its meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The 819 posts include 532 JBT, 35 language teachers, 133 shastries, 104 TGT (arts), 8 TGT (non medical) and 7 TGT (medical) on contract basis to ensure availability of teachers in educational institutions, the spokesperson said. The cabinet also approved the recruitment of 1,578 para workers, which include 417 para pump operators, 287 para fitters and 874 multipurpose workers for 394 new drinking water/ irrigation schemes of the Irrigation and Public Health Department, he added.

