HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:45 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL86 JK-LD MODULE Major attack averted ahead of R-Day with arrest of five JeM terrorists in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: A major attack ahead of Republic Day was averted with police busting a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arresting five members of the group involved in recent incidents of terror in the city, a senior officer said on Thursday.

DEL101 CONG-LD JK-MINISTERS If everything normal in J-K, why send 36 'propagandists' to Kashmir: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over its decision to send 36 Union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir, asking what was the need to send "propagandists" if everything was "normal" there and wondered when would opposition leaders be allowed.

DEL90 RAHUL-LD JK-DAVINDER Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM, home minister on J-K DySP Davinder Singh

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for harbouring terrorists, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

DEL87 JK-AVALANCHE-SOLDIERS Soldier killed, 3 injured as avalanche hits army post in Kargil

Jammu: A soldier was killed and three others were injured when an avalanche hit an army post in Drass belt of Ladakh's Kargil district on Thursday, officials said.

DEL59 PB-CAA-AMARINDER On resolution against CAA, Amarinder says `wait till tomorrow'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of bringing a resolution against the amended citizenship law during the ongoing two-day assembly session.

DES29 PB-RAILWAY STATION SAD, Akal Takht oppose saffron touch to Amritsar railway station

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht, top temporal seat of Sikhs, have opposed the manner in which the railways have proposed to renovate and facelift the railway station here.

DES30 PB-POWER-AMARINDER Punjab govt to bring white paper on PPA's signed during Akali regime: Amarinder

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government will bring out a White Paper in the state assembly's Monsoon Session to expose the "fraud committed" by the Akalis in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private players.

DES47 RJ- PAK MIGRANT Months after getting citizenship, Pak migrant set to fight Rajasthan panchayat polls

Jaipur: Nita Kanwar, who migrated to Jodhpur from Sindh in Pakistan nearly a decade back, chasing her dream of a good education and a marriage partner, is now all set to test the electoral waters.

DES50 UP-LD-OM-BIRLA Express views in dignified manner: LS Speaker Om Birla tells lawmakers

Lucknow: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked lawmakers to express their views in the House strongly and emotionally but in a disciplined and dignified manner to "successfully stand the test" as a public representative.

DES46 UP-RIJIJU Some students of select varsities talking about dividing India: Rijiju

Lucknow: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said some students in select universities of the country are talking about dividing the country and asked the youths not to pay heed to them.

DES12 UP-CAA-JUVENILES 33 arrested for anti-CAA violence charged for provoking kids to pelt stones

Muzaffarnagar: The SIT probing the anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh has charged 33 arrested people for provoking children to pelt stones during the protests here against the amended law.

DES66 HR-WORKERS-COMMUTE Haryana construction workers to avail free travel in state buses

Chandigarh: Construction workers in Haryana will soon be able to travel for free between their homes and places of work in state transport buses.

DES58 HP-IG-LD SUSPENDED Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has again suspended Inspector General of Police ZH Zaidi in a custodial death case, DGP Sitaram Mardi said Thursday.

DES68 HP-2NDLD-BJP CHIEF Rajeev Bindal set to be Himachal BJP chief

Shimla: The BJP national leadership has decided to appoint Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal as the president of the state party unit, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Thursday.

DES27 UKD-BJP-LD PRESIDENT Bansidhar Bhagat elected as Uttarakhand BJP chief

Dehradun: Bansidhar Bhagat, an MLA from Kaladhungi, was elected unopposed on Thursday as the new president of the Uttarakhand BJP.

