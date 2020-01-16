Muslim Rashtriya Manch's pro-CAA meet witnesses protest

An event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is seen to be sympathetic to Hindutva organisation RSS, in support of the CAA was disrupted by protestors here on Thursday. Protestors raised slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) while several 'Ulemas' (Muslim clergies) along with RSS functionary Indresh Kumar were present on the dais.

The Manch's national co-convenor Khurshid Rajaka said the programme continued after a brief interruption, and Muslim religious leaders sent out an appeal to the community's members not to fall to rumours about the law which, they asserted, had nothing to do with Indian citizens. Rajaka said Indresh Kumar likened the protestors to "satan" and asked the audience to pray for them.

The Delhi Police said nine protestors were detained and released after a few hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.