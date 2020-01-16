Six minor girls molested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police arrest five people

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested five people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a group of minor girls on Wednesday night. Ashutosh Shekhar, SP, Khunti, told the media here that they received information that six minor girls had been allegedly sexually assaulted in Khunti yesterday night.

"Based on the information, we took immediate action. After interrogating the victims, we arrested five of the suspects, out of whom one was a minor," he said. The police officer said the girls had said they were molested by the culprits.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for kidnapping has been registered against the accused. The victims were later brought to before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and medical and legal steps are being taken. (ANI)

