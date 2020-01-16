Army conducts biggest airborne exercise

The Army has conducted its biggest airborne exercise, codenamed 'Winged Raider', in the north-eastern theatre on January 10. The multidimensional exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving the movement of special forces and rallying up of transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force starting from January 6, the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

More than 500 soldiers of Special Forces troops parachuted from C-130 Hercules, C-17 Globemaster planes and Drhuv helicopters during day and night. The newly inducted aerial platforms and equipment were validated during the exercise, with clockwise precision and seamless integration between the Army and the Air Force, the statement said.

It said the exercise demonstrated the operational preparedness of the paratroopers and air warriors to undertake airborne missions..

