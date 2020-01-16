Army man dies in snow slide in Dras sector

An army soldier lost his life in a snow slide incident in Dras sector early morning on Thursday, Army sources said.

They said the jawan was one of the four personnel stuck under the snow and was taken out after a search operation. The other three soldiers are stable.

The Army has lost more than five soldiers in the last few days in snow-related incidents including avalanches and snow blizzards. There has been heavy snow in higher reaches of Ladakh and North Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

