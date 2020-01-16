MP cabinet nod to set up national urban development institute

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal for setting up a national-level urban development institute to impart training on urban planning to the officials of local bodies. State Public Relations Minister P C Sharma told this to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, gave its approval to the proposal of setting up urban development institute to impart training on urban planning to the employees and officials of the municipalities and municipal corporations," he said. Since the urban areas in the state are growing rapidly, the chief minister stressed the need to set up this kind of institute, he added.

The minister said that this institute will function in autonomously and the officials and employees from other states can also get training there. The cabinet also granted its go-ahead to the proposal that sought to increase the annual discretionary fund of the chief minister to Rs 150 crore.

It also gave a nod to different proposals collectively worth Rs 3,906 lakh for the upgradation of health services in the state..

