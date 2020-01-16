PM Modi hails agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement to permanently settle the Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura on Thursday, saying it will "greatly help" them.

He also said the Bru-Reang refugees will benefit from numerous welfare schemes of the government.

"A special day indeed," Modi wrote on Twitter.

