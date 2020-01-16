Punjab: Body of student found under under mysterious circumstances

A 22-year-old student's body was found under mysterious circumstances from a roadside kiosk opposite the private university where he was enrolled, police said on Thursday. Mohit Gangwas was pursuing MSc (Master of Science) from the university located near Chaheru village along the National Highway 1, Sadar SHO Amarjit Singh Malli said.

The kiosk once housed a salon but had been shut several months ago, he added. "When the owner opened the kiosk today (Thursday), he found the body lying inside and informed police," said the SHO.

The cause of death will be ascertained once we get the post-mortem examination report from civil hospital Phagwara, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

