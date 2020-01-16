Suspected ULFA(I) man held for trying to recruit cadres

A suspected ULFA(I) militanthas been arrested for allegedly trying to garner support aswell as recruit cadres for the banned outfit through a socialnetworking site, police said on Thursday

Some potential recruits taken into custody atCharaideo and Nagaon districts had revealed that they werecoordinating with a person on the site for joining theorganisation

The operator of the account, identified as KrishnaGogoi of Tinsukia district, was arrested, police said.

