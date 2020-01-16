NDFB(S) ultra killed in encounter

A hardcore NDFB(S) ultra was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by the Army and police in Dighlipara area of the district on Wednesday and the militant was killed in an encounter.

A pistol, five rounds of live ammunition, four rounds of empty cases, other ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. The militant was arrested in September 2018 and was released on bail in May last year..

