PM Modi welcomes agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura, saying it will "greatly help" them. He also said the Bru-Reang refugees will benefit from numerous development schemes.

"A special day indeed," he wrote on Twitter. He said his government is committed to the development of the Northeast and its citizens.

"Today's agreement will greatly help the Bru-Reang refugees. They will also benefit from numerous development schemes," he said. Seeking to put an end to the 23-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, a quadripartite agreement was signed among the Centre, state governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives on Thursday to facilitate permanent settlement of Bru refugees in Tripura.

