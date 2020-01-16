PDF file on 'constitution' with Bhagwat's pic circulated on social media, case registered

Two FIRs were registered against unidentified people for circulating a 16-page PDF file, 'Naya Bharatiya Samvidhan', on social media with a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, police said. "We had given applications for the registration of FIRs at the Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj police stations against the message having a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwatji," RSS Awadh prant sah prachar pramukh Diwakar told PTI.

"The content given in it intends to create hatred and malign the image of the RSS and its head," the complaint said, adding that the facts given in the document were against the Constitution of the country. "We have registered FIRs and the probe is on," police said.

