People assemble at Chaityabhoomi on Vemula's death anniversary

Hundreds of people on Thursday gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar here on the occasion of fourth death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad who committed suicide. People gathered at the site in central Mumbai holding placards and banners.

According to Afroz Malik, one of the participants at the gathering, "We have assembled here to remember Rohith Vemula. People from all communities including Christian, Maratha...are here, we also opposing the central government decision over CAA, NRC and NPR. Vemula (26) had hanged himself four years ago. He was a member of the Ambedkar Students Association, which fights for the rights of Dalit students..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.