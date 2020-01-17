Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park gets two lions from Bilaspur

A pair of lions were brought to Madhya Pradesh's Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 10:01 IST
Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park gets two lions from Bilaspur
Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park acquires two lions from Bilaspur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A pair of lions were brought to Madhya Pradesh's Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. One male and one female lion were brought on Thursday from Kanan Pendari Zoological of Bilaspur.

"Both the lions are four-years-old and have been brought from Bilaspur. Before bringing them here we conducted proper health tests and the animals are healthy," Kamalika Mohanty, Director of Van Vihar told ANI. The director said that the health condition of the lions will further improve in Bhopal.

"Now, there are six lions in the national park which include four male lions and two females," she added. The Van Vihar management said that after being under the supervision of doctors for 21 days, the big cats will be out in the open for people to see. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks firm after GDP data, Hong Kong flat

China stocks rose on Friday, as investors cheered more signs of resilience in the worlds second-largest economy, with risk appetite also getting a boost from the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal. The CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,156.21 poi...

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

Thailand has found a second case of the new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as the country ramped up checks of Chinese visitors ahead of the Lunar New Years holidays.The Chinese woman, 74, had been quarantined since her arr...

Absconding military deserter arrested

A military deserter,&#160;who recently escaped from a hospital in Hoshiarpur,&#160;was arrested from Delhi on Friday morning, police said. Harpreet Singh 25, who had been booked for stealing rifles and ammunition from an army institute in M...

Bangladesh says once-submerged island ready for Rohingya

A Bangladeshi island regularly submerged by monsoon rains is ready to house 100,000 Rohingya refugees, but no date has been announced to relocate people from the crowded and squalid camps where theyve lived for years, officials said Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020