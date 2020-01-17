Think out of the box, think big: Union Minister to students

Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre has told students to think out of the box, think big and expand their vision in order to achieve success. The Union Minister of State for HRD, Electronics and IT on Thursday said students play a pivotal role and lead all the major campaigns like Khelo India, Fit India, Swachh Bharat, Ek Bharat Srestha Bharat, Say No to plastic and Save water.

"You have to think out of the box, think big and expand your vision in order to achieve success," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always keeps students in focus as they are future of the nation, the Union minister said.

Dhotre said Modi will interact with 2,200 selected students, including 28 from Odisha, on January 20 in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' programme. During a visit to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mundali in Cuttack, the Union minister urged the students, teachers and parents to actively participate in this interactive programme and exchange their ideas and thoughts with the prime minister.

Dhotre suggested to the students to engross in noble thoughts, be compassionate and always think for others. This will be helpful in repelling negative thoughts, frustration and boost your morale and confidence. The Union Minister of state for HRD said the government has implemented a slew of schemes and scholarship programmes for the benefit of the poor and underprivileged meritorious students.

He also visited the National Data Centre of NIC Bhubaneswar and reviewed the progress of various works with senior officials..

