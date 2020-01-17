Minister demands Goa referendum leader's statue in Assembly

Goa minister Michael Lobo has demanded installation of a statue of Jack Sequeira, known as the father of the 1967 referendum on the newly liberated territory's future, in the Assembly premises at Porvorim near here. Lobo, a BJP MLA, made the demand while speaking on the anniversary of the 1967 referendum at a function held in Calangute, his Assembly constituency in North Goa, on Thursday.

Sequeira founded the United Goans Party and played a major role in convincing the Indian government to hold a referendum to decide on Goa's status. On January 16, 1967, a referendum was held in Goa where people were given a choice between continuing as a Union Territory or merging with adjoining Maharashtra. The people overwhelmingly voted in favour of Goa remaining a separate geographical and political entity.

Goa became a full-fledged state in 1987. "Dr Jack Sequeira fought to preserve Goa for Goans, and to recognise his contribution, his statue should come up in the Assembly premises as he was the first Leader of Opposition in the state," Lobo said.

The minister was speaking in the presence of Sequeira's family members. The demand for installation of Sequeira's statue in the Assembly premises was first raised by Goa Forward Party president and former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.

However, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa's oldest regional party, has in the past opposed such a move. PTI RPSARU RSY RSY.

