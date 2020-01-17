President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said.

The rejection came soon after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the president on Friday morning.

Mukesh Singh had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

