Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Mathura

A junior engineer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The victim was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Agra. The incident took place on Thursday night.

On receiving the information, Deputy Inspector General Shalabh Mathur reached the spot to take stock of the situation. "Around 9:30 at night we received a call about a body being found on the road. Later, it was discovered that it was junior engineer Pradeep Kumar. The family was informed about the incident. We have sent the body for postmortem," Deputy Inspector General Shalabh Mathur said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

