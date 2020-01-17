Rajasthan govt announces financial assistance of Rs 20 lakhs to wife of deceased election officer

The government on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakhs to the wife of the deceased election officer Ratan Lal. Lal, a native of Jaipur, used to work as a teacher in a government school.

Lal died due to a heart attack while on election duty at the Lakshmi Kheda polling station in Bijolia. Under the provision of State Service and Pension Rules, the amount was transferred directly to the bank account of Ratan Lal's wife. (ANI)

