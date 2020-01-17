MP: 7 land owners in Panna fined Rs 27 cr for 'illegal mining'

The district administration of Panna in Madhya Pradesh has imposed a fine of total Rs 27 crore on seven private landowners for allegedly indulging in illegal mining, an official said on Friday. These illegal mining cases came to light recently during the district administration's drive, the official said.

Ajaygarh's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) S K Gupta said that during the drive, cases were registered against the seven persons for illegally carrying out mining activities on their private lands. "On the basis of reports and estimation submitted by the mining inspector, notices were served to these landowners," Gupta said.

As they failed to submit any proof to support their case, a fine of around Rs 27 crore was imposed on them, he added. According to the SDM, the tehsildar of the area has been directed to collect the fine from them.

