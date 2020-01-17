Light rain in UP, cold wave persists

Light to moderate rain occurred at several places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday as cold wave conditions persisted in the state, an official of the meteorological department said. Isolated places in the eastern part of the state received heavy rain, the official said.

Rainfall was recorded in Barabanki, Kanpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Etah, Bareilly and Deoband among others. According to the weather department's forecast for Saturday, isolated places in the state will be engulfed by dense fog in the morning and rain is "very likely" during the day.

On January 19 and 20, the weather is expected to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is likely at a few places in the state.

