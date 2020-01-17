Left Menu
Development News Edition

Light rain in UP, cold wave persists

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:35 IST
Light rain in UP, cold wave persists

Light to moderate rain occurred at several places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday as cold wave conditions persisted in the state, an official of the meteorological department said. Isolated places in the eastern part of the state received heavy rain, the official said.

Rainfall was recorded in Barabanki, Kanpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Etah, Bareilly and Deoband among others. According to the weather department's forecast for Saturday, isolated places in the state will be engulfed by dense fog in the morning and rain is "very likely" during the day.

On January 19 and 20, the weather is expected to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is likely at a few places in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

I was becoming complacent and unhappy, says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha says she has always strived to do roles that challenge her as an actor but there was a time in her career when she felt uninspired. The actor decided to take time off work to reflect on what was important for her as an artiste....

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against 4 convicts

Tihar jail authorities Friday sought from a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed the jail authorities to info...

Warm-Up: Ruturaj, Shubman, Surya shine in India A's 92-run win

India A top-order warmed-up nicely for their upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practise games here on Friday. Batting first, India A scored 279 for 8 in 50 overs and then dismissed New ...

Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginnings Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 1159 pm on January 22 Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020