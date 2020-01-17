CAT sets aside appointment of Punjab DGP

In a big blow to Punjab government, the Central Administrative Tribunal on Friday set aside the appointment of Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief.

A two-member bench of CAT chairman L Narsimha Reddy and M Jamshed pronounced the order on an appeal by Mohammad Mustafa and Siddhharth Chattopadhyaya, who had challenged Gupta's appointment as the Punjab DGP on the ground that they were "ignored" despite being seniors to Gupta.

The bench, in its 54-page order, directed the Union Public Service Commission and the empanelment committee to form a panel of three senior-most officers for appointment to the post of DGP and complete the exercise within four weeks.

