Missing Mumbai blasts convict arrested by UP Police

  Lucknow
  Updated: 17-01-2020 17:01 IST
  Created: 17-01-2020 16:55 IST
Missing Mumbai blasts convict arrested by UP Police
Representative Image Image Credit:

Mumbai serial blasts convict, who went missing while on parole, was on Friday arrested in Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh special task force, state DGP O P Singh said.

Ansari, 68, convicted for the 1993 blasts, went missing on Thursday while on 21-day parole from Rajasthan's Ajmer Central Prison.

A missing person's report was lodged at the Agripada police station in Mumbai.

