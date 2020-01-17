Missing Mumbai blasts convict arrested by UP Police

Mumbai serial blasts convict, who went missing while on parole, was on Friday arrested in Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh special task force, state DGP O P Singh said.

Ansari, 68, convicted for the 1993 blasts, went missing on Thursday while on 21-day parole from Rajasthan's Ajmer Central Prison.

A missing person's report was lodged at the Agripada police station in Mumbai.

