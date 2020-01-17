Maha: Training programme launched for jail inmates in Raigad

A training programme has been launched for over 180 inmates of Alibag and Taloja prison in Maharashtra's Raidgd district. Crime prevention, investigation, prosecution, punishment and correction are five pillars of the criminal justice system in India, District Collector Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said while launching the program on Thursday.

"The fifth pillar, correction, is given the least attention. Without correction, the whole process becomes a futile exercise," he said on this occasion. Under the program, jail inmates would be trained in various courses including repair of electronic gadgets and solar plant maintenance, district officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.