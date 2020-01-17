NDFB anti-talk faction returns to Assam from camps after

The anti-talk faction of the banned NDFB, an insurgent outfit in Assam, led by B Saoraigwra has returned to the state from its camps in a neighbouring country and has signed an agreement to abjure violence and join peace talks with the government, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Friday. The government has suspended operations against the outfit, Mahanta said.

The NDFB faction which returned has 27 other cadres, who have been kept at a location which cannot be disclosed, Mahanta told newsmen here. Among those who returned are Saoraigwra, NDFB general secretary B R Feranga and its "finance secretary" B Dwmwilu.

Two prominent members of the outfit B Bidai, the NDFB "c-in-c" and B Batha have not returned with this group of NDFB cadres, the director general of police said. "We appeal to them to also return to the mainstream and participate in the peace process," Mahanta added.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the country where the cadres had their camps. Officials said in Delhi that the NDFB faction has signed an agreement with the government for suspension of operations and according to the pact it will abjure violence and join in peace talks with the government.

The tripartite agreement was signed by representatives of the NDFB and the central and Assam governments, the officials said..

