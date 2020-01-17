Khattar asks officials to launch campaign to promote women's safety

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed state government departments to launch extensive campaigns to promote women's safety and make it a mass movement. He said that on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, besides a state level function, a Pinkathon (women's marathon) would be organised at 100 places wherein thousands of women will participate to disseminate the message of women's safety.

Khattar was presiding over a meeting here to review the steps being taken for ensuring women's safety and security in the state, an official release said. He directed the departments to closely monitor the implementation of these initiatives.

The chief minister said that in 2020, the main focus of his government would be on the safety, security and empowerment of women. He said that even a single incident of crime against women is alarming and to curb such incidents, besides the government, people should also come forward to spread awareness in the society.

He directed the police department to launch a campaign covering schools and colleges of the state to motivate girls to download 'Durga Shakti' mobile application, which provides a platform to seek immediate help in times of distress. He also directed that a mapping of street lighting in the urban areas be conducted by the urban local bodies department to identify and illuminate dark spots.

This would significantly help in reducing crime against women, said the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.