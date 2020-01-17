Left Menu
Rajasthan police recover 1 kg heroin, arrest six persons

  • Jodhpur
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:24 IST
In a major drug haul, the Rajasthan police on Friday seized 1 kg heroin and arrested six persons including two carriers in Jodhpur district. Based on preliminary investigation, police have identified the main supplier of the contraband and a hunt is on for him.

The two drug carriers were identified as Naru Meena and Mahendra Meena from Pratpapgarh district and were picked up by a special team while handing over the consignment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Priti Chandra said they had obtained an intelligence input that some carriers were coming to Jodhpur to supply a large consignment of heroin.

“Working on that input, we arrested Naru and Mahendra from Pali Road in possession of 650 gm heroin. They admitted to have supplied 350 gm heroin to the local peddlers. On the basis of this information, we arrested six locals from different areas of the city in possession of different amounts of the contraband,” the official said. Four persons were arrested from the areas under Kuri Bhagtasni police station and the other two peddlers were held from the areas under Dev Nagar police station, she said.

According to the officer, a total 1 kg of drugs was seized from all eight accused in a single day, which is said to be one of the biggest ever hauls of heroin in Jodhpur. Interestingly, most of those arrested have been active in peddling heroin for a long time and have cases registered against them pending investigation in many police stations.

All the accused are in their 20s except one, who is 45-years-old. Two of them are below the age of 20, Chandra said. The police officer said Aamir Khan from Pratapgarh has been identified as the main drug supplier who has many cases pending against him.

“Khan has been absconding and a search for him is underway. We have identified one Pukhraj Bishnoi from Jodhpur who is also absconding,” the DCP added. HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

