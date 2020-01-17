Minor fire at Coast Guard office in Noida

A minor fire broke out at a Coast Guard office in the city on Friday and was subsequently doused, officials said. No harm to any person or property was caused, a Fire Department official said.

The incident took place around 10 am in Sector 62 when a loose hanging wire outside an officer's room caught fire due to a short circuit, he said. "The wire was hanging above an air conditioner and there was a short circuit. Soon the automatic water sprinklers fitted in the building detected the heat and opened up, dousing the flames," the official told PTI.

