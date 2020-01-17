Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajwa seeks sacking of Punjab AG; Amarinder says 'none of your business'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:37 IST
Bajwa seeks sacking of Punjab AG; Amarinder says 'none of your business'

(Eds: Updating with CM's reaction) Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) In yet another attack on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday sought the immediate sacking of Punjab Advocate General for allegedly failing to defend the interests of the state "effectively" in courts.

The chief minister, however, termed Bajwa's demand as "illogical and irrational" and asked him to mind his own business. In a missive to Amarinder Singh, the MP said Atul Nanda's appointment as the state's Advocate General was due to his proximity to the chief minister.

"Nepotism is against the interests of the state and the appointment of Atul Nanda as Advocate General, Punjab is a perfect example of the same, as his appointment had been solely guided by his proximity to you," Bajwa said. He said the "incompetence of Nanda to defend the interests of the state effectively is reflected in the repeated failures he faced in the courts" in various cases, including those related to drug menace, mining, environment protection and sacrilege.

He urged the chief minister to sack Nanda immediately and appoint a "competent person" in his place. Punjab ministers had on January 14 sought disciplinary action against Bajwa for raising a "banner of revolt" against Amarinder Singh.

The demand for action against the former Pradesh Congress Committee chief came days after his announcement of not supporting Amarinder Singh's leadership for a second term unless action is taken on the desecration of religious texts. Taking strong exception to Bajwa's open letter, listing out the alleged failure of the AG, the chief minister termed it a sign of the former Punjab Congress chief's desperation to grab political limelight.

"I have full faith in the AG," said Amarinder Singh. "You are neither competent nor equipped to judge Atul Nanda's competency, and have no business commenting or interfering in matters which you have absolutely no knowledge about," said the chief minister, terming Bajwa's allegations against the AG as "baseless".

He also said that Bajwa's recent attacks on him and his government were "totally senseless and politically motivated" and the MP's behaviour was becoming increasingly ridiculous. "Unless he (Bajwa) has a good explanation for such behaviour, which is clearly detrimental to the interests of his own party, one might even think he is working for the Opposition in Punjab," said the chief minister.

Amarinder Singh further asked Bajwa to stop giving opinions on issues that do not concern him and, instead, focus on nurturing his constituency in the Rajya Sabha, in his own interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon denies any move to de-emphasize injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Irans Jan. 8 attacks on a base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, saying such wounds can take longer to identify and...

Nine students score perfect 100 in JEE Main exams

Nine students scored a perfect 100 in the JEE Main examination results declared on Friday night, the HRD Ministry said.Of the nine who got a perfect 100 score in the examination held in January this year also include Delhi boy Nishant Agarw...

RIL-Saudi Aramco deal unlikely to close by March-end, says CFO

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is unlikely to close the deal for 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals business to Saudi Aramco by March 31 this year, according to a senior company official. In August last year, the company anno...

All-round India defeat Australia by 36 runs

India defeated Australia in the second ODI by 36 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday. India now levelled the three-match series 1-1 after losing the first game by 10 wickets in Mumbai.Chasing 341, Indian bowlers di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020